Mumbai: After star couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Monday announced that they are now married, a string of personalities congratulated them and celebrated their reunion.

The actors took to their respective social media handles and shared a gamut of pictures from their traditional wedding. In the image, the actress is dressed in gold and the actor chose to go white for their South Indian wedding.

“‘You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…’ To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic… Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu,” the caption mentioned.

Their friends and colleagues took to the comment section to wish the new couple.

Actress Ananya Panday wrote: “So beautiful!! Congratulations.”

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, who worked alongside Aditi in “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” said: “Mashallah”.

Aditi’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” co-star Manisha Koirala wrote: “Congratulations darling tonnes of love to you guys.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur said: “Gosh this is so precious and beautiful… God bless and masel tov you guys!!! Love love love.”

Actress Shweta Tripthi said: “Bahut, bahuttt saara”.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March. The two had a low-key engagement that took place at her family’s 400-year-old temple.

Flaunting their rings, Aditi captioned it: “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Siddharth wrote, “She Said Yes.”

It was in 2021, Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their film “Maha Samudram.”

Aditi was last seen on screen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. She will next be seen in “Gandhi Talks” and “Lioness.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who was last seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, will next be seen in Miss You, Test and Indian 3 and a film, which is tentatively titled as Siddharth 40.