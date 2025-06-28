Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’ Cruz has embraced motherhood for the second time as she welcomed her second son with husband Michael Dolan.

Sharing the exciting announcement on social media, the ‘Raid’ actress treated her InstaFam with the first picture of her little munchkin- whom the new parents have decided to name Keanu Rafe Dolan. The couple welcomed their second son June 19, 2025.

“Our hearts are so full,” Ileana captioned the post.

Congratulating the new mother, her Barfi co-star Priyanka Chopra penned in the comment section, “congratulations beautiful”.

Athiya Shetty wrote, “Congratulations my ilu”.

Vidya Balan said, “Congratulations and God bless all of you”

Malaika Arora shared in the comment section, “Congratulations”, along with two red heart emojis.

Sophie Choudry added, “Congratulations darl!!! Big love to you and this gorgeous one,” with a red heart emoticon.

Back in February this year, Ileana announced her second pregnancy with a special Instagram post.

The Rustom actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her midnight cravings.

She shared a still of her puffcorn snacks and antacid chews, along with the time-stamp of “12:43 am”. “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant..”, Ileana captioned the post.

After tying the knot in 2023, Ileana made her first pregnancy announcement in April 2023. Posting a picture of a onesie on her IG, she wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Earlier this month, Ileana revealed that the makers of Raid 2 had offered her the movie, however, the schedule could not be worked out. During a question and answer session, a user shared that they missed her in Raid 2, and in the movies in general.

To this, Ileana reacted, “I miss working in movies too and I would have loved to be a part of Raid 2. Raid was a special film but Malini was such a special character to play and working with my director Raj Kumar Gupta was a wonderful experience as was working with Ajay again.”