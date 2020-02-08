New Delhi: Congress’s Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba Saturday got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth, a purported video of which has gone viral.

The video shows Lamba arguing with the AAP worker. She can be then seen trying to slap the man, but misses.

Lamba alleged that the man used ‘very foul’ and objectional language against her.

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The Chandni Chowk MLA was outside one of the polling booths in her constituency.

Voting is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi Saturday cast their votes.

Sonia Gandhi, who was unwell and discharged from a hospital here this week, voted at the Nirman Bhavan polling station.

She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi cast his vote at the NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.

PTI