Delhi: The top Congress leadership Tuesday held deliberations on the party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting of the Central Election Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was attended by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other members of the panel.

Sources said candidates from states of Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat were discussed during the meeting, besides candidates for assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim.

A total of around 60 to 70 Lok Sabha candidates were discussed during the meeting.

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

