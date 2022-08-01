New Delhi: Members of Congress and DMK walked out Monday of the Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to a debate on price rise. In the middle of Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply, Congress members walked out of the House. After a few minutes, DMK lawmakers also walked out as a mark of protest.

Later talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Congress member Manish Tewari, who initiated the debate, said that as per the government, ‘no inflation exists like no one killed Jessica. Everything is hunky-dory, that is your (government) response to the concerns raised by the Opposition’. He also said the minister’s response was arrogant.