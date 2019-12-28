Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress in the state, Saturday, celebrated the foundation day of the national party amid much fanfare. It carried out a rally to mark the day and raise some important issues relating to national affairs.

Several top leaders of the party and members from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Saturday, arrived at the state headquarters to mark their presence amid party workers who thronged the office to pay tribute to the founders and show gratitude to the party.

The party, early in the morning, embarked on a rally named ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally on the lines of the national movement of the party to allegedly create awareness among the people of the state on the contagious issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The rally commenced from the Congress party office in the state capital and went upto Raj Mahal square in the city. Several party leaders participated in the campaign. Speaking to the media, Congress party leader in the Legislative Assembly Narasingha Mishra attacked the BJP government at the centre for disturbing the social fabric of the country.

“The BJP government has tried several ways to against the Indian Constitution through their actions. The massive protests against the CAA and other laws are ramifications of the actions taken by the government at the Centre.”

He also said that the need of the time was to bring change in governance and establish the democratic values of the country. “The party in power needs to understand the mood of the people who are demanding re-establishment of democracy. The recent poll result in Jharkhand is a mirror of the people’s mood.”

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik during his interaction also attacked the saffron party for the recent national unrest. He also talked about the recent infamous statement of its senior party leader, Pradeep Majhi.

He said, “It is heard that he has written his explanation to the PCC. He has expressed dissatisfaction over his recent controversial statement and apologized for the same. He has told us that it was a spur of the moment and he continued to believe in non violence and Gandhian principles.”