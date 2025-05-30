Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Thursday organised ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ at Master Canteen Square as part of the party’s nation-wide initiative to honour the valour of armed forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The programme, which was organised under the leadership of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, saw the participation of Rohtak (Haryana) MP Deepender Singh Hooda, senior leaders and thousands of activists, who came from various districts. Veteran soldiers from Indian Army, Air Force and Navy were felicitated at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said Pakistan has always envied the growth of India. “Since Independence, Pakistan has made repeated attempts to harm our citizens through wars and terrorism. However, our brave soldiers defeated them in every battle, and thwarted their terror acts with all might.” Hailing the Indian forces for the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Congress MP, however, took a dig at the Central government alleging intervention of US in calling a ceasefire. “It was a bolt to the patriotism of every countryman. The entire nation was united at that time. The BJP destroyed the unity for narrow political benefits,” Hooda said. In his address, the OPCC president said the programme is dedicated to soldiers. “We honour all our martyrs and those who are away from home guarding our borders. Be Pakistan or China, our soldiers have always kept the enemies at their place through their bravery.”