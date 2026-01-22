Subarnapur: A senior Congress leader in this district died by suicide at his residence late Tuesday night, police said, adding that the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Mishra, 42, alias Raja, treasurer of Subarnapur District Congress Committee.

Police said he died after shooting himself with his licensed firearm at his residence in Bhagabatiplot area of Subarnapur town. The incident reportedly occurred after 1:15am. Police recovered the body from the house and launched an investigation. Rajesh Mishra was known as an active political worker and youth organiser. He had earlier served as president of Sonepur College Students’ Union and was considered a prominent face of the Congress in the district. Police said the motive behind the suicide remains unclear. While family discord is being examined, officers said no conclusion has been reached so far. Following a complaint by the deceased’s father, Binod Bihari Mishra, Sonepur police registered a case of unnatural death.

A scientific team examined the spot Wednesday, and the firearm was sent for forensic examination to State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar. Police said they are awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports to determine the circumstances leading to the death. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family. The last rites were performed at Rameswar crematorium Wednesday evening.