New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha Monday witnessed chaotic scenes, with Congress members tearing papers and throwing them in the air. Amid the massive uproar, the House Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the proceedings. It was the third disruption during the day.

The members stormed the space near the Chair protesting on the twin issues of the Karnataka political crisis and the killing of tribals in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

Even as the din continued, an amendment Bill that allows a Supreme Court judge besides the Chief Justice of India to be appointed the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and increases the number of members from two to three was introduced.

Initially, the Deputy Chairman asked members to continue the discussion on the bill and urged Left members to move amendments but adjourned the House as nothing was audible.

Congress members chanted slogans accused the Modi government of being “anti-Dalit” and said it won’t be allowed to remain in office.

The Deputy Chairman repeatedly urged the protesting members to take their seats and allow the House to function but none paid heed to his appeal.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said it was unfair to expect the members to proceed with the consideration of amendments at such short notice.