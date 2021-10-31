Bhubaneswar: Elderly Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray has showcased yet another facet of his talent by featuring in a romantic music video titled ‘To Premare Padigali Ki’, along with his wife Malati.

According to a spokesperson of the production house, the new Odia music video was recently released on YouTube and has won the hearts of netizens. As many as 2 lakh viewers have enjoyed the video so far while it has garnered 20,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

“In the video, the septuagenarian can be seen romancing his real-life partner and reminiscing their early days of married life. Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Jyotirmayee Nayak have rendered their voices for the music video, the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention, the veteran politician and his wife Malati Routray alias Mani faced cameras for a music video for the first time. The 76-year-old legislator from Jatni Assembly constituency is seen shaking legs with his wife in front of cameras.

Suresh Routray is popular across Odisha for his witty oneliners, oratory skills and jovial attitude. He earlier recorded a rap number November 20, 2020 for a video titled ‘Rangabati’.

