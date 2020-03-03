New Delhi: The BJP MP from Bolangir Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Tuesday, filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against two Congress MPs alleging misbehaviour and assault.

The Bolangir MP named Congress MPs Ramya Haridas and Jyoti Mani in her complaint and sought disciplinary action against the women members.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Singh Deo said the Congress MPs had also assaulted two BJP MPs from Karnataka and Rajasthan, Monday. She said that she was standing with Union Minister Smriti Irani when the two Congress MPs assaulted her Tuesday.

“This is very unfortunate. The Congress MPs are assaulting the elected members. They are trying to stall the Budget Session. For the second consecutive day, the opposition members stalled the proceedings of the House. Despite the requests by the Speaker, the opposition members are coming to Treasury benches and creating ruckus in the House,” said Singh Deo.

Significantly, the opposition parties in both the Houses have been demanding discussion on Delhi riots and demanding resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his alleged failure in preventing the riots.

The second phase of Budget Session commenced Monday. However, proceedings were stalled on both days due uproar by the opposition parties in both the Houses.