Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is in the crosshairs of political parties and socio-cultural organisations for its decision to relocate the iconic ‘Warrior-Horse’ statue from its present location of Master Canteen roundabout in Bhubaneswar.

Senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray Thursday launched a scathing attack on the government for its decision to shift the statue to the front of Raj Bhavan.

“Our party is strongly opposing the move. We will not let the government materialise its decision. We will launch a protest against the move. The statue, which was chiselled out by late Padma Bibhushan awardee Raghunath Mohapatra, reminds people of Odisha being excellent in art and craft and the valour of Odias,” said the motormouth leader, adding that it’s a conspiracy to destroy the state’s identity.

Erected in 1988 in the middle of Master Canteen roundabout, the statue is a replica of famous sculpture of a warrior with a horse at Sun Temple. In order to give space to the proposed multi-modal hub project at Bhubaneswar Railway Station, the state government has decided to shift the statue to the roundabout in front of Raj Bhavan.

PNN