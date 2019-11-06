Deogarh: The district unit of Congress in Deogarh district Wednesday held a demonstration before the collector’s office highlighting the poor condition of NH-49 in the district and seeking its immediate repair.

Congress workers led by district Congress president Umashankar Sahu said that the poor condition of the important road not only is troublesome for the commuters but also leads to frequent road accidents.

“The shoddy quality of construction of the new four-lane NH-49 has turned into a death trap for commuters. Lack of maintenance of the road is leading to potholes at various spots. Several stretches of the highway across the district have turned accident-prone,” said a Congress worker while adding that the district administration is turning a blind eye to the issue.

Local Congress leader Sanjay Kumar Singh Deo, district Mahila Congress president Manjulata Nayak, its secretary Sabita Nayak were present during the strike.

PNN