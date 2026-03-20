Guwahati: In a significant boost to opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress and Raijor Dal Friday have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement, with the Congress agreeing to allocate 11 constituencies to Akhil Gogoi-led regional outfit.

According to the agreement, Raijor Dal will contest from Sivasagar, Dalgaon, Dhing, Sissiborgaon, Digboi, Bokakhat, Manas, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Margherita, and Mariani constituencies.

The understanding is being seen as a crucial step towards consolidating anti-BJP votes in the state.

In addition to the allocated seats, both parties have agreed to engage in “friendly contests” in Goalpara East and Gauripur constituencies, where candidates from both the Congress and Raijor Dal will be in the fray.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts by opposition parties in Assam to forge a broader alliance to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters here, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said that there is a growing demand among the people for opposition parties to unite in order to provide a credible alternative to the incumbent government.

He said the Congress is currently engaged in alliance and seat-sharing discussions with Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the CPI(M), and the CPI(Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

Gogoi urged other like-minded parties to come together, asserting that a united opposition would be better positioned to challenge the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the state.

He further said that the proposed alliance aims to ensure inclusive development, safeguard land rights of the people, and work towards building a “new Assam”.

The Congress-Raijor Dal pact could play a key role in shaping the electoral dynamics in several constituencies, particularly in Upper Assam, where both parties have a notable presence.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will take place April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.