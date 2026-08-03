New Delhi: Congress leaders Monday condemned the alleged attack on Purnia MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference, calling it an assault on democratic values and freedom of expression. They said disagreements over political views should be addressed through debate and dialogue rather than violence.

Reacting to the incident, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “Freedom of expression is the most valuable gift of democracy. Everyone may not agree with Pappu Yadav’s views, but his opinions deserve to be heard. He is a six-time Member of Parliament. If he was saying something during a skit at Parliament, the response cannot be through knives, slippers, or abuses. His statements should be answered with words, and arguments should be countered with logic.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also condemned the incident, saying such actions have no place in a democratic system. “This is not good for democracy anywhere. If someone is speaking and you disagree with them, reacting in such a manner is unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it. This is an attack on freedom of expression. I would like to say that if such incidents are happening, it is an attack on expression. The government should look into this and take strict action,” Bhagat told IANS.

The confrontation took place at Pappu Yadav’s residence Sunday during a press conference, days after he portrayed a priest in saffron robes during a skit July 31 at Parliament highlighting the Ram Mandir donation theft issue.

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The incident reportedly escalated when some individuals allegedly attempted to confront the MP, resulting in a scuffle involving his supporters.

Following the incident, Yadav alleged that the confrontation was an attempt on his life and claimed that threats had been issued against him.

“Babas are saying every day, ‘Kill Pappu Yadav, burn him down; we will give Rs 51 lakh.’ We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived,” he said.

The incident has triggered political reactions, with Opposition leaders raising concerns over the safety of elected representatives and the need to protect the right to political expression. The matter has also renewed debate over maintaining democratic discourse amid growing political disagreements.