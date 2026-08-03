New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment and intimidation case lodged by several women wrestlers, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order acquitting both accused after trial in the case.

Tomar had been facing trial under Section 506 Part I of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in relation to allegations made by one of the complainants. The detailed judgment is awaited.

The case dates back to January 2023, when wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, launched a protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

The wrestlers demanded his resignation as WFI chief and sought the dissolution of the federation

Following a complaint to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha, an inquiry committee comprising eminent sportspersons, including Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, was constituted. However, the WFI denied all allegations against its then president and coaches.

The Union Sports Ministry subsequently suspended the functioning of the WFI and sidelined then assistant secretary Vinod Tomar amid the controversy.

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The criminal proceedings gathered pace in May 2024, when the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar. The trial court found sufficient material to proceed against the former WFI chief on charges relating to sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five women wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial, saying he was innocent.

During the pendency of the trial, Brij Bhushan also approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR, chargesheet and the criminal proceedings.

The High Court had initially questioned the maintainability of the plea after the commencement of trial and framing of charges before later calling for responses from the complainants and the Delhi Police.

The petition remained pending even as the trial continued.

The present case is distinct from the separate POCSO case lodged by a minor wrestler against Brij Bhushan.

In May 2025, a Delhi court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report in that case, after the probe agency said it found no corroborative evidence to support the allegations. The complainant and her father had not opposed the cancellation report.

With Monday’s verdict, the trial arising out of the complaints filed by the women wrestlers has concluded with the acquittal of both Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar.

Advocates Rajiv Mohan, Rishabh Bhati and Rehan Khan appeared on behalf of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar before the trial court.