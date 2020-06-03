Bhopal: The Congress has attacked Rewa BJP legislator and former Madhya Pradesh minister Rajendra Shukla for seeking actor Sonu Soods help to facilitate the return of migrant labourers from Mumbai.

The Congress accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh of making tall claims to bring back lakhs of labourers, while its MLA has to seek help from Sonu Sood.

Responding to Rajendra Shukla’s tweet, former Congress MP unit president and ex-Union minister Arun Yadav tweeted, “Rajendra Shukla’s tweet exposes the bitter truth in MP. See Shivraj ji, former minister and current BJP MLA from Rewa does not trust your government, he is compelled to seek help from actor Sonu Sood for migrant labourers trapped in Mumbai.”

Yadav also retweeted Shukla’s tweet, which stated, “Sonu Sood ji, Rewa and Satna residents have been stranded in Mumbai for a long time and have not been able to return yet, please help us get them back.”

Sonu Sood replied, “Sir, now no brother will be stranded anywhere. Tomorrow we will send your migrant brothers to you Sir. If I ever come to MP, I would love to have Poha.”

Thanking Sood, Shukla said, “Thank you Sonu Sood ji, you are always welcome in the holy land of Vindhyas. Of the 168 migrant labourers remaining in Mumbai, nearly 55 have been sent back. There are 113 people left, I thank you in advance and wish you all the best for sending them safely.”

Responding to the Congress attack, Shukla wrote, “My indolent Congress friends, 45 labour trains have brought back 42,000 people to Rewa in the last three weeks. Besides, 75,000 Vindhya residents have been brought back by 1,500 buses from different parts of the country and the state. This has been possible only with the cooperation and coordination between the Centre and the state government.

“During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Congressmen are hiding in their homes. They have no idea that lakhs of Vindhya residents have returned to their homes with the help of Central and state governments. In the last two months, BJP has provided ration and medical and financial support to the people stranded in different parts of the country.”

Sonu Sood is in the news these days for helping migrant labourers return home from various parts of the country.