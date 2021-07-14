Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has appealed people of the state to not buy petrol, diesel and cooking gas this July 15 as a mark of protest against the unprecedented hike in petroleum products.

The Congress party will launch a cycle yatra here in Bhubaneswar tomorrow to sensitise the people about the hike in petroleum products and their impact on the masses.

Besides, Congress will support the Odisha bandh call given by four left parties CPI, CPI-M, CPIM(L) and Forward block July 15 in protest against the oil price hike and appealed the people to make the bandh a success.

The appeal was made as part of the Congress party’s ten-day statewide agitation launched July 7 last to protest against a hike in oil prices. Hundreds of Congress workers had protested against the hike in oil prices, cooking gas and prices of other essential commodities in front of all block offices by beating cymbals and bells this July 7.

Odisha Congress President Niranjan Patnaik said the prices of petrol and diesel has crossed Rs 100 per litre in many cities due to additional taxes imposed by both the central and state governments. Condemning the oil price hike at a time when the Covid pandemic has shattered the financial backbone of the people, Patnaik demanded a rollback of the hike in taxes on petroleum products imposed both by the state government and the centre.

The party activists had earlier on July 9 held a demonstration in front of all district headquarters against the hike.

Patnaik said July 17 that a signature campaign will be launched in front of all petrol pumps against the hike in oil prices. The Congress activists will collect the signatures and comments of the consumers and submit them to the government demanding withdrawal of hike in oil prices.

