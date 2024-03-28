Bhubaneswar: Former Union minister and Odisha Congress Campaign Committee chairman Bhakta Charan Das Thursday said the party will announce the first list of candidates for elections in Odisha by the first week of April.

The newly appointed OPCC Campaign Committee chief said the party will aggressively campaign against BJD and BJP and fight for five justices (five Nyays) to empower the people.

Speaking to media persons here, Das said, “Very soon, by the first week of April, the party will announce the list of candidates for at least 60 Assembly constituencies, where the party lost last election with a minimal margin.”

Das said he is going to contest the upcoming Odisha assembly election from Narla constituency in Kalahandi district.

He alleged that both BJD and BJP are ‘playing’ with democracy and public mandate. Das also alleged that educated youths, farmers, women, dalits and tribals are exploited by the ruling parties.

“Instead of empowering them and working for their development, the BJD government has distributed some money through some schemes as if they are beggars,” he said.

The BJD government has exploited the youths in the name of Biju Yuva Vahini and other schemes. The government is collecting Rs 45,000 crore revenue from mining but local youths are not employed in the industries, he alleged.

Even after ruling the state for more than 24 hours, the state government has “failed” to ensure pucca house for many tribals and dalits of Odisha, the Congress leader alleged.

Das said the government has made schools smarter by developing the infrastructure. However, it “failed” to ensure quality education as many teacher posts are lying vacant in schools.

Neither the BJD nor the BJP commented on the statements of Das.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

PTI