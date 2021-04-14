New Delhi: The Congress will launch its own digital media platform, INC TV, Wednesday in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

INC TV will be the party’s channel to give news and also combat the propaganda against the Congress, said party sources. The party believes that their side of the story is not presented properly, alleging a bias against the party.

Though the party runs the National Herald and Navjivan, they are operated by a trust called the AJL.