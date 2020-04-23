New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee will meet Thursday through video conferencing to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown situation in the country.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said: “To discuss the current Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown situation, all CWC Members, Permanent and Special Invitees, CMs of Congress-ruled states will take part in the meeting.”

The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has also constituted a consultative committee headed by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh to discuss the situation arising out of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid pandemic. The committee met Monday and demanded the transfer of Rs 7,500 to all Jan Dhan and pension accounts of widows, disabled and aged people.

IANS