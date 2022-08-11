Malkangiri: Amid heavy rains, several parts of Motu Padia and other areas in Malkangiri district are reeling under floods. Communication has been disrupted from Malkangiri to Chhattisgarh and from Motu to Andhra Pradesh for three days. Floodwater as deep as four feet is flowing over Kulaguru bridge leading to scores of vehicles being stranded on both sides of the bridge. As water level is rising in Godavari, water in Sileru and Sabari rivers fails to drain out. The reverse water from Polavaram project has allegedly created flood situation in certain pocket.