Post marriage, family members start creating pressure on the couple for kids. Under pressure from family, many couple decides for family planning.

But, instead of paying attention to someone else, it is very important that you and your partner must consider a few points together so that in coming days you will have a happy future instead of fighting, irritation.

Let us know what you should plan for the child first:

Economic Stability: When the new guest arrives at home, the expenses will also increase, so it is very important that you discuss your financial situation once. If you are so financially capable that a human being can afford, then you can definitely think of bringing the child into the world, but if it is not so, then you have to take some time and make yourself financially stable.

Job: If you are moving towards any promotion in the job, then you have to think about it because at this time you will not be able to take a break and if you take a break, then maybe it effects your future, so your work plans and future Once you decide and if you are completely ready then prepare to welcome the little guest.

Physically: If you are going to bring your baby into the world for the first time, then pay attention to your physical ability. See if you are ready or not. If you are underweight or overweight, it may affect, so consult a doctor in this matter. Do not take any such decision only under the pressure of your will or family members. Focus on your own health first, then take any further step.

Time post-marriage: Don’t show too much haste after marriage. Working at your discretion, first spend some time with each other, get ready mentally and emotionally monogamous and then welcome the baby.