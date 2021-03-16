Bhadrak: In a case of fence eating the crop, a constable posted at Bhandaripokhari police station in Bhadrak district was detained Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing wife of an accused.

According to a source, Bhandaripokhari police had arrested a person in connection with a case March 14. Subsequently he was produced in court and was sent to judicial custody as his bail plea was rejected.

The wife of the accused meanwhile filed an FIR at the Bhandaripokhari police station accusing constable Haramohan Nayak of demanding sexual favours from her. She said that Nayak had said if she complied he would help in her husband getting bail.

In her complaint she mentioned that Nayak reached her house March 15. Promising help to get her husband out on bail, he sought sexual favours from her. She also alleged that he forcibly tried to grope her. However, she was saved by neighbours when she cried out for help. The irate villagers also nabbed the erring cop.

On the basis of her complaint, the police have registered a case and detained the constable. They have launched a detailed probe into the case, it was learnt.

PNN