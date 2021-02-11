Bhubaneswar: For smooth movement of traffic in Chandrasekharpur area, the Odisha government has decided to construct two alternative roads in a fixed period of time. They will be built parallel to the busy Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan route.

The two new road projects that will run parallel to the existing road from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan has been hanging fire due to issues like encroachment and clearance of forests and plants. Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra made a field visit Thursday and took a spot review with senior officials of concern departments and agencies.

Mahapatra has asked the Works department and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to complete the roads by June so that it can be used for traffic movement.

The construction of roads on either sides of the Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan route is under progress. The parallel road on the left side will connect Khandagiri, Sundarpur, Pathargadia, Infocity (behind Mind Tree office), Lumbini Vihar, Sailashree Vihar, Rail Vihar and Xavier Square. The total length of the road will be 12 km, official sources said.

The parallel road to the right will be linking from Acharya Vihar to Sainik School, Press Chowk, Railway Stadium, Netaji Subhas Enclave to Damana square. Very soon, the road will also be extended to Big Bazaar square passing through Patia railway station, the source said.

The new road will facilitate smooth management of city traffic and decongest the busy traffic road. The Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan road is one of the busiest in the city. The road is home to several educational institutions and commercial establishments. It also has residential areas in localities such as Sailashree Vihar and Niladri Vihar.