Jagatsinghpur: The district consumer disputes redressal forum (DCDRF) has issued arrest warrants against four senior officials of separate agencies for their failure to file reply to the cases filed before the forum, a report said.

The forum has directed police to arrest and produce the senior officials before it by January 17, 2022.

Among the accused, one of them is the branch manager of Bank of Baroda while another is the branch manager of private Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

The other two are a sub-divisional officer and a junior engineer of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL).

According to reports, a case was filed against the branch manager of Bank of Baroda in the forum by Zakir Hussain of Samangar under Jagatsinghpur police limits.

Hussain alleged that he was sanctioned a loan for a poultry farm by the bank but its manager harassed him and prevented him from withdrawing the total sanctioned amount.

The branch manager was asked to file his reply December 4, 2019 and later he was issued a show-cause notice January 6, 2020. The forum has sought the arrest of the branch manager in this case.

A similar arrest warrant was issued against the branch manager of Cholamandalam finance over a complaint filed by Saroj Kumar Jena of Raghunathpur.

The manager was asked to file a reply August 13, 2021 and a show-cause notice was issued to him September 3, 2021 after he failed to file his reply.

Arrest warrants have also been issued against SDO, Raghunathpur and junior engineer, Biridi electrical section of TPCODL.

A case against the SDO was filed over a complaint of Rahemat Ali Khan of Muslim Sahi in Hajipur under Biridi police limits. The SDO was asked to file his reply February 25, 2021 and later was issued a show-cause notice March 15, 2021 after he failed to file any reply.

The respective IICs have been asked to make their submissions before the forum January 17 after releasing the above officials on bail.

