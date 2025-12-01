India is in a gold loop. Swiss refineries and Indian consumers are weakening the rupee. The country’s import appetite now threatens its macroeconomic stability. India’s external vulnerabili ty widens with gold, gadgets and a slipping rupee. The newly ratified India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to deepen trade and investment ties with Switzerland. Yet the irony is stark: India’s exports to Switzerland remain negligible. In 2024–25, India exported barely $1.51 billion worth of goods to Switzerland while importing $22.4 billion, generating one of its most lopsided bilateral trade deficits. The imbalance is driven almost entirely by gold, which forms the overwhelming bulk of Swiss exports to India. Over the last four years, trade with Switzerland has grown at a modest CAGR of 4.62%, but the structure remains fundamentally skewed, reflecting a high-value, high-dependency import pattern and minimal Indian presence in Swiss markets.

This imbalance feeds into a much larger macroeconomic problem: India’s persistently large trade deficits and rapidly rising external debt, both of which exert continuous, structural downward pressure on the rupee. As imports surge—especially crude oil, gold, electronics, chemicals, medical devices, and other high-value consumer and industrial goods—the demand for dollars rises, weakening the rupee and widening the current account deficit. The deterioration in the balance of payments is no longer just a statistical challenge; it is actively shaping investor sentiment.

Foreign direct investment, once a bright spot, has been sluggish. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors pulled out $16 billion during the year, further amplifying the rupee’s decline. The depreciation then sets off a reinforcing loop: a weaker rupee makes imports costlier, fuels inflationary pressures, and complicates debt servicing for both the government and corporates holding dollar-denominated loans. Against this backdrop, the unchecked rise in non-essential imports is becoming economically untenable. India continues to import large volumes of gold, silver, consumer electronics, gadgets, luxury goods, footwear, plastics, furniture, and premium food items— products that do little to enhance productivity or support export competitiveness. Much of this consumption is driven by affluent urban households, yet the macroeconomic burden is borne by the entire economy.

The policy inconsistency on gold is particularly striking. Despite being one of the biggest drains on foreign exchange, gold was conspicuously excluded from the latest round of selective duty hikes—much to the relief of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association. The bullion trade has deep historical roots in the Gujarati business community, with major refiners such as the Gujarat Bullion Refinery playing a central role. Switzerland, the world’s gold-refining hub, remains India’s dominant supplier. As long as gold imports continue unchecked, India’s current account deficit will remain under pressure.

It is time for the government to confront this reality with great er urgency. India needs a clear, assertive policy framework that links non-essential imports to export performance, ensuring that domestic consumption patterns do not erode macroeconomic stability. A phased strategy to expand export manufacturing, enhance competitiveness, and shift export composition toward high-value sectors is essential.

The broader challenge is structural and longstanding. India’s export base remains narrow and heavily dependent on low-value goods—pharma ceutical generics, textiles, petrochemicals, and agricultural products—while its import appetite, particularly for electronics, gold, and capital goods, continues to outpace domestic production capabilities. Without deliberate, targeted action, this gap will only widen, making the country more dependent on external financing.

India’s growth story remains compelling, but it cannot rest on GDP numbers alone. Unless the country reins in its consumption-driven import surge and realigns its trade strategy with long-term economic priorities, the burden on the rupee, the debt profile, and the country’s external stability will deepen.