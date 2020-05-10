Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration has extended restrictions on ‘containment zones’ in Jajpur district till May 24, sources said Sunday.

The decision was taken as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. Jajpur has emerged as one of the top hotspots of coronavirus in Odisha with 59 cases. Most of those infected by the virus have travel histories, the majority of them being returnees from Kolkata.

The administration has extended containment zone restrictions in Katikata, Birajapur, Mohantypatna, Akarapada and Deopada village of Dasarathpur block.

An official order said, “The period of containment zones is hereby extended up to 8.00pm on 24.5.2020 in view of COVID-19 for aggressive testing, swab collection, maintain social distancing etc. The SoP mentioned earlier shall remain in force.”

Notably, 59 COVID-19 positive cases have emerged from Jajpur district.

PNN