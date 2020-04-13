Cuttack: The containment zone restrictions imposed in Pattapole area of this town after detection of a coronavirus positive case have been lifted.

The Pattapole area was sealed and declared a containment zone April 4 when a resident of the area tested positive for coronavirus. It was done to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and to trace whether other people in the locality have been infected by the disease.

“The COVID-19 patient has fully recovered and all the results of the samples collected from primary contacts and symptomatic cases are negative. Hence the containment zone restrictions were withdrawn from Sunday evening,” informed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), commissioner Ananya Das. She however said that the lockdown rules will continue to remain place in Pattapole.

During the time when Pattapole area was sealed, the entire locality was sanitised and health checkups of the residents was carried out on a regular basis.

