Bhadrak: The ‘containment zone’ restrictions clamped at Charampa and Erein localities here to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus were withdrawn Sunday. However, lockdown guidelines will continue to be in force, informed District Collector Gyana Ranjan Das.

The first coronavirus positive case in this town was detected at the ‘Puruna Bazar’ locality. The district administration had declared it as a ‘containment zone’ immediately. Later two other positive COVID-19 cases were found here following which Charampa and Erein were also declared as ‘containment zone-2’ and ‘containment zone-3’ respectively. All the three patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

The administration first lifted containment zone restrictions April 15 from Puruna Bazar and followed it up by doing the same in Charampa and Erein localities Sunday.

Meanwhile the district collector visited Sunday Kanpur village belonging to Babanabindha panchayat under Tihidi block. He talked with the residents to find out whether they were getting the benefits of various government schemed. He also appealed to them to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Book shops in this town opened Sunday for the first time since the implementation of the lockdown. Parents and children started queuing up at these shops from 6.00am in the morning.

