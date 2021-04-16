Gajapati/Keonjhar: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the administrations of Gajapati and Keonjhar districts have announced the most affected areas as ‘Containment Zones’.

Officials of the Gajapati district administration Friday announced ‘Basant Vihar’ under Paralakhemundi municipality area as a Containment Zone as there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in the locality. The locality has been sealed with barricades with no one allowed to go in or come out. Only essential service providers are being allowed to enter Basant Vihar area. The administration has taken steps to supply essentials to the families in the Containment Zone.

The district Friday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases. Its total caseload has gone up to 4, 205.

Similarly, after eight members of a family at ‘Swam Bira Jay Govind Pur’ under Patna block in Keonjhar district tested positive Thursday, the Keonjhar district administration announced the specific plot as a ‘Micro Containment Zone’ Friday. The restrictions will remain in place till April 21. The local administration has been directed to carry out contact tracing within 72 hours. The house where the new infections were reported from was santitised Thursday.

A total of 105 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Keonjhar district Friday, taking the district’s tally to 8,554.

PNN