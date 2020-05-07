Balasore: After three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Basta block of Balasore district, the administration declared three panchayats as containment zones as preventive measures to contain spread of the deadly virus, Wednesday, following a directive from Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty.

The containment zone will be in force for a week, i.e., till May 12, according to the district information and public relations department.

Natakata panchayat was declared containment zone after a person of Basantpur tested positive for COVID-19 so as to trace the active contact cases in the area. This containment zone includes Indira Chhak, Bhagirathipur Road Chhak, Basantpur SBI Gali Chhak, Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra Chhak, Surababu Cabin Chhak, Station Chhak, Railway Quarters Chhak and Naranpur Gate Chhak.

Besides, Kuradhia panchayat was declared containment zone after a person of Pokharisahi tested positive for COVID-19. This containment zone included Pokharisahi Chhak, Rahimpada Chhak and Kuradiha School Chhak.

Paunsuli panchayat was also declared containment zone after a resident of Masada village found with corona positive patient.

With this, restriction has been imposed on public movement and vehicular movement (both private and public vehicles) in the containment zones. All shopping establishments have been shut while supply of essentials and medical requirements will be ensured through various teams.

The containment will remain in force for seven days till midnight of May 12.

