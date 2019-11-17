Sambalpur: A civil contractor Saturday attempted to attack the vice-chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) after barging into his office chamber at Burla.

According to Vice-chancellor Atal Chaudhuri, the man suddenly barged into his office room and started ransacking furniture in his office before throwing a chair at him.

The man, who was not known to the VC, was overcome by security guards and university staff. He was later handed over to the police.

“The contractor claims to have done some construction work at the university several years ago and is yet to get a refund of Rs 4,000 he had deposited as security money,” Hirakud sub-divisional police officer Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said.

The man, Mohapatra said, had never visited the department concerned for the refund but suddenly barged into the VC’s office Saturday and turned violent.

Further investigation into the incident is on.

PNN