Bhawanipatna: A man escaped death by a whisker when a bullet fired by a miscreant missed him near Dayanidhi Chhak in this headquarters town of Kalahandi district Tuesday night, police said.

The accused allegedly threatened the contractor, demanding money and attempted to shoot him late Tuesday night.

However, a youth present there pushed the assailant, causing the bullet to be fired in the air.

The complainant, Pradeep Nial, 26, of Mandar Bagicha Pada, lodged a complaint at the own police station Wednesday morning, following which a case (64/26) was registered and the accused, identified as Jashobant Naik, 40, alias Jhas of Arakabahalipada in Bhawanipatna, was arrested. He was later produced in court.

“Police seized two country-made pistols, four live rounds, a mobile phone and an empty cartridge from the accused,” Kalahandi SP Nagaraj Devarakonda told the media at the district police headquarters in Bhawanipatna.