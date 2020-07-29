Mumbai: After attacking Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar and calling them B-grade actresses, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut has now targeted Padmavaat actress Deepika Padukone.

The Gangster actress mocked Deepika by calling her the leader of ‘repeat after me’ gang and accused her of running business of depression.

Of late, Kangana is in the discussion for her opinion on nepotism following the death of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana’s digital team keeps sharing all kinds of opinions and statements of the actress on social media. Kangana’s team has now targeted actress Deepika Padukone.

Kangana has been continuously expressing her opinions on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the past few days. Many actresses are silent in this matter, due to which Kangana and her team is targeting those actresses. Now her team has accused Deepika Padukone of running a business in the name of depression.

Apart from being an actress, Deepika Padukone also runs an organisation for people struggling with depression. Through the organization, Deepika helps people to get out of depression. She also keeps sharing posts on her social media. Recently Deepika shared a post.

Sharing the post, The Chhapaak actress wrote ‘repeat after me’. In such a situation, Kangana Ranaut’s team has targeted Deepika.

Kangana’s team took to their Twitter handle to mock Deepik and wrote, “Mumbai Police is exposed big time, Sushant’s family said they don’t trust them, also Bollywood’s “repeat after me”gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone #RheaChakraborty #WhyFearCBIForSSR

Mumbai Police is exposed big time, Sushant’s family said they don’t trust them, also Bollywood’s “repeat after me”gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone #RheaChakraborty #WhyFearCBIForSSR https://t.co/i5kg7nZCIU — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 28, 2020

Worth mentioning Sunday, Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged a 6-page FIR against Rhea at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna (Bihar) and made several serious allegations against the actress’s family. On one hand, while the Mumbai Police is accused of being lax in the Sushant case, on the other hand, the question is also being raised about Bihar Police that even after the FIR was filed against Rhea and her family, why have they not been taken into custody yet?

