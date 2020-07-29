Mumbai: Nearly a month and a half has passed since the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but despite this, the Mumbai Police has not arrived to any conclusion.

Police has so far questioned about 40 people in the case, including Sushant’s family members as well as many Hindi film celebrities. However, after an FIR was lodged by Sushant’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty, the view of this case has changed completely.

Many believed that Sushant’s untimely demise was a result of nepotism in the film industry. The late actor lost many big projects which forced him into depression, some reports claim.

KK Singh in the FIR lodged in Bihar has accused Rhea and her family the death of his son.

Sunday, KK Singh lodged a 6-page FIR against Rhea at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna (Bihar) and made several serious allegations against the actress’s family. On one hand, while the Mumbai Police is accused of being lax in the Sushant case, on the other hand, the question is also being raised about Bihar Police that even after the FIR was filed against Rhea and her family, why have they not been taken into custody yet?

According to reports, a Bihar Police team has reached Mumbai and is investigating the matter. On the subject of assisting Mumbai Police and arresting Rhea, police officials said that everything has a process and work is being done accordingly.

