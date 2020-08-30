Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Flood in Mahanadi River has not spared famous Atri hot spring in Khurda district. The floodwater entered into the hot spring Sunday marooning the area and bringing normal life here into a standstill.

After a breach developed in one of Mahanadi’s tributary, the floodwater is flowing four foot above the hot spring.

Similarly, a 30-foot wide breach was developed along Daya river at Tirimal in Jatni waterlogging the areas including Lokapala and Haladipadia area under Kanas block.

On the other hand, the floodwater of Mahanadi River also entered Ansupa Lake and its park areas in Athagarh area of Cuttack district.

The Mahanadi River near Ansupa lake is flowing above 10-foot over danger mark leaving nine panchayats under Uttar Banki and Tigiria block flooded.

Vehicular movement in Ostia and Chasaara panchyats in the district have been disrupted owing to the flood.

According to sources, water is flowing eight to 10-foot above danger mark in the area while nine panchayats under Uttar Banki and Tigiria blocks have been marooned due to the floodwater.

PNN