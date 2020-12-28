Boudh: Odisha Vigilance officials Monday carried out simultaneous raids on the properties of the secretary of a cooperative society in Uma, Kantamal block in Boudh district on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The secretary under Vigilance lens is Santosh Kumar Raut. The sleuths conducted searches at his double storied building, one single storied building and his office at Uma Cooperative Society.

The raids were carried out on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani.

The total value of his moveable and immovable assets is yet to be ascertained as the raids and valuation were still underway at the time of filing this report.

Further details were awaited.

In its fight against corruption, the Odisha Vigilance Department has been conducting raids on the properties of government service holders starting from officers to teachers to Class IV employees.

PNN