Bhubaneswar: In a shameful incident, the Commissionerate Police Tuesday arrested a constable of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) and two of his accomplices for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

The victim also brought sexual misconduct allegations against the accused trio.

The accused were identified as Dashrathi Nayak, 30, Shrikant Kumar, 28, of Rangeilunda and Kalu Barik of Patrapada under Khandagiri police station. Nayak works as an OAPF constable in the PCR van at Khandagiri police station.

Police have started investigations after registering a case (235/20). Police Tuesday recorded the statement of the victim under Section 161CrPC. TI parade of the accused persons will be carried out Wednesday.

According to a source, the woman and her husband entered into a verbal duel Sunday following which she went to the police station to report about it. However, on her way she was stopped by the accused trio who promised her to take to the police station and made her sit in a vehicle. However, they started taking her to somewhere else following which the woman jumped off the vehicle near Tamando – on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The locals rushed for the rescue of the woman and informed the police. The victim was rescued by the police who sent them to her residence at a slum under Sahid Nagar police limits.

Hundreds of women subsequently gheraoed Sahid Nagar station after the victim narrated her ordeal before them. Sources claimed that the police were trying to suppress the incident to avoid embarrassment due to the involvement of the constable in the incident.