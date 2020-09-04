Rourkela: Tikayatpali police arrested one police personnel of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) Friday after his beloved alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marriage.

According to reports, the girl had earlier lodged a complaint at Tikayatpali police station under the jurisdiction of Rourkela police district. She alleged that the accused cop who has been identified to be Laxman Mundari had been in a relationship with her for over 11 years. Promising to marry her, he even maintained physical relationship with her but later broke up the relationship.

However, the complainant of late came to learn that Mundari had begun living in with another woman.

Acting on her complaint, police started further investigations into the matter. The police have booked Mundari for repeated incidence of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. On the other hand, the accused cop was arrested and forwarded to a local court.

PNN