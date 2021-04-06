Bhubaneswar: The twin city Police Commissioner Monday ordered a probe into the allegations levelled by the wife of a sepoy that her husband was forced to attempt suicide after he was threatened with transfers by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), OSAP.

In her complaint to the police commissioner, Sunita Lenka, wife of the sepoy, alleged that her husband, Nihar Ranjan Nayak, tried to end his life after DCP Bijay Kumar Sahoo threatened him with transfers when Nayak expressed his inability to ‘arrange women’ as demanded by the senior official.

“I have ordered Additional Commissioner of Police, Rekha Lohani to conduct a thorough probe into the allegations,” police commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said.

Earlier in the day, Sunita lodged a complaint before the commissioner alleging that the senior official was illegally forcing her husband to ‘arrange women’.

She said her husband attempted suicide by consuming phenyl following threats of transfer by Sahoo. The DCP even threatened to dismiss her husband if his demands were not met, she alleged.

“My husband was under tremendous mental stress and attempted to kill himself by consuming phenyl a few days back,” she said, adding that he has been admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

“My husband was in charge of the family welfare centre where wives and daughters of sepoys and havildars used to come for training. The DCP is a higher rank officer and he used to force my husband to provide women to him. When my husband expressed his helplessness, he held a grudge against him and threatened him at regular intervals with transfer and dismissal from service,” Sunita pointed out, demanding action against Sahoo.

Dubbing the allegations against him false and baseless, Sahoo said, “False allegations have been made by the sepoy’s wife in order to avoid transfer of her husband. I am requesting senior officials to investigate the matter.”