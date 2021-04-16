Rayagada: A policeman suffered critical head injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a person riding a Royal Enfield bike. The cop was checking out whether all drivers and pillion riders were wearing masks. The incident happened at Kapilas Chowk of this town.

Additional district magistrate Sarat Chandra Panda confirmed the incident. He said the registration number of the bike involved in the accident has been noted and the rider will be apprehended soon and punished.

Eyewitnesses said, some policemen were deployed at Kapilas Chowk to ensure that everyone was wearing masks. Seeing a Royal Enfield rider coming towards them without a mask, the cops waved at him to stop.

In his bid to avoid being fined, the person accelerated his bike and tried to escape. In the process he knocked over a cop before fleeing away.

The injured cop was immediately rushed to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH). The cop is said to be out of danger but his injuries were serious in nature.

PNN