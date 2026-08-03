Lanjigada: A police constable was killed in a motorcycle accident while on patrolling duty in Kalahandi district Saturday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhawani Shankar Sahu, 34, a resident of Fata munda village under Kegaon police limits and posted at Biswanathpur police station in Lanjigada block.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9 pm near Bakatpur village under Pokharibandh panchayat when Sahu was riding to a patrol assignment.

He reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to skid and throwing him onto the road.

Locals found him in critical condition and rushed him to the Biswanathpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.