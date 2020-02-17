Bhubaneswar: A policeman was thrashed by a woman in public after she alleged that he had harassed her near Kalpana Square in the city.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon when the woman was returning home, prompting her to shout for help, police said.

Locals rushed to her rescue hearing her scream and overpowered the Special Security Battalion (SSB) constable, after which the woman thrashed him with her shoes, they said.

A team from the Capital Police Station went to the spot upon receiving information and rescued the constable from the enraged locals.

The incident was being probed and the constable has been placed under suspension, police said.

