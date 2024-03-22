Balasore: Jaleswar Police busted Thursday a fake Regional Transport Office (RTO) and arrested two persons who had set up their workplace near Laxmannath toll plaza in this district and were posing as Transport Department officials.

The accused have been identified as Tushar Parida of Jaleswar and Sambhu Sahu of Jharkhand. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath informed that the accused posing as fake RTO and MVI officials were issuing challans using forged stamps and documents pertaining to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha governments to vehicle owners. “The accused used to provide documents to vehicles passing through the toll plaza. We have recovered 11 fake stamps, receipts of various check posts and integrated check posts with letter heads of the Telangana and West Bengal governments,” Nath said. The police official stated that the police had got intelligence inputs regarding such fake activities last month and subsequently, a trap was laid out to nab the miscreants.