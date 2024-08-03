Rourkela: Biramitrapur police have cracked businessman Basant Badaik murder case and forwarded two persons, including his driver, to court Friday. Search operations are on to nab the remaining five miscreants. The persons who have been forwarded to court were identified as Ram Kumar Sahu of Olani village and Chitta Ranjan Singh of Purunapani. Singh, who was the driver the 45-year-old slain businessman of Olani village, was immediately taken into custody after the crime as cops grew suspicious over discrepancies in his statements after the crime.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed the name of Sahu and his involvement in the crime. Badaik was returning from Rourkela July 30 when, around 10:30pm, Singh slowed down the vehicle near Jatia Pahad, as per a prior plan. Meanwhile, the killers who were following the duo in a Scorpio from Rourkela overtook Badaik’s car near Jatia Pahad blocked the road. Soon they started abusing them. The driver, who was well prepared, escaped while Badaik got down from his car and ran in the opposite direction. However, he was intercepted by the miscreants near a culvert. Singh revealed before the police that the assailants, seven in number, killed him there with sharp weapons and dumped his body in a small stream. Badaik had received severe injuries on his back, chest neck and head. Singh then informed Badaik’s family members who reached the spot and recovered the bloodstained body. He was taken to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where doctors declared him dead. Biramitrapur SDPO Susant Das said, “We took the driver into custody and then on his confession Sahu was also picked up.

Both confessed to the crime and also provided valuable information regarding the crime.” He further added, “They were forwarded to court Friday and the search is on for the absconding five-six persons.” As per the plan, the miscreants had partied at Rourkela and the driver kept them updated about Badaik’s movement. The assailants had started following Badaik from Rourkela.

