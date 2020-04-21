Bargarh: Even though the state government has urged the public to follow lockdown guidelines amid COVID-19 outbreak in the state, quite a few are breaking the law.

In view of the wilful violations, Bargarh police have penalised 245 people in past 24 hours and collected Rs 49,300 in fines from the violators. Besides, a separate case of lockdown violations has also been registered against a shopkeeper.

The police in this town have been urging residents to maintain social distancing in front of the shops and to wear mask while venturing outside their house. Police have also said that they are ready to help any person who is in trouble.

“We have been helping persons wanting to go to the hospital or in need of emergency medicines. So, people should contact us if they need anything. However, no one is permitted to violate lockdown norms,” a senior police official said here Tuesday.