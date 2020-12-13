Puri: Police arrested five members of an ATM looter gang while they were planning to loot an ATM kiosk in Puri in wee hours of Sunday.

The cops also seized cash, two motorcycles, gas cutter and mobile phones from their possession. The arrested youths have been identified as Rajesh Barik, Rabi Subidhu, Sahendra Sahu, Chandan Das and Madhav Mandal.

Acting on a tip-off, Baliapanda police conducted raids at various places on the outskirts of the city and arrested the youths when they were preparing a blueprint to loot an ATM. All the accused were produced in a court.

According to an official, the ATM looters’ gangs are targeting ATM kiosks in the outskirts of towns and cities more than those in the crowded areas.

The last big ATM loot was reported from Bhubaneswar October 11. The miscreants had looted Rs 27 lakh from an ATM of Punjab National Bank (PNB) near Patia Big Bazar area under Infocity police limits.

Meanwhile, Vizag Police arrested Samarjyot Singh from Punjab and Zafar Sadiq from Kerala – the two prime accused in PNB ATM loot case, and the Commissionerate Police brought the accused on three-day transit remand December 11. In order to understand the modus operandi of this inter-state gang, the Commissionerate Police took the duo to the crime spot December 12 for recreation of the crime scene.

PNN