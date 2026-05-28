Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Wednesday said youth play a vital role in disseminating information and creating awareness among the masses, urging students to actively contribute to nation-building and sustainable development.

The Governor made the remarks while interacting with students from various universities and colleges of Gujarat who are currently visiting Odisha under Yuva Sangam – Phase VI, a flagship youth exchange programme organised under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

The programme aims to strengthen emotional bonds and promote mutual understanding among young citizens across states and Union Territories.

The interaction was held at Abhishek Hall in Lok Bhavan.

Expressing happiness over the interaction, the Governor sought feedback from the visiting students on their experiences in Odisha and their perception of the state before and after the visit.

He encouraged them to carry forward the message of unity in diversity and act as ambassadors of cultural understanding.

“Youth play a vital role in disseminating information and creating awareness among the masses,” the Governor said, urging students to actively contribute to nation-building and sustainable development.

Highlighting Odisha’s rapid progress, Kambhampati spoke about the state’s rich mineral resources, vibrant tribal heritage, growing industrial development and its emerging status as one of the developing states in the country.

He also elaborated on Odisha’s traditional art and handicrafts, including Pattachitra, silver filigree work, stone carving, Sambalpuri sarees and handloom weaving traditions.

The Governor further highlighted Odisha’s ecological and tourism potential, referring to destinations such as Bhitarkanika National Park and Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, along with the state’s eco-tourism initiatives.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor said India had transformed challenges into opportunities by promoting self-reliance, innovation and digital adoption.

He noted that the pandemic accelerated digitalisation and led to the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms across the country.

Encouraging sustainable practices, he advised youth to promote the use of electric vehicles (EV) and solar energy and spread awareness about environmental responsibility in society.

He also asked students to avail themselves of welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and to motivate others in their communities to benefit from them.

The students also raised queries on EV infrastructure, ethanol blending and other contemporary issues, to which the Governor responded in detail during the interactive session.