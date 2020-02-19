Angul: In a bid to curb narcotics business, the district police here froze the assets of six drug peddlers.

The move is in sync with the district police’s crackdown on drug peddlers, said SP Jagmohan Meena in a press release.

The arrest of drug peddlers and subsequent investigation revealed that the accused had amassed huge movable and immovable assets by using the illegal money earned from the narcotics trade.

The seizure of assets of nine contraband traders was approved by the competent authority of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Properties of six drug peddlers residing in four police station areas – Angul, Banarpal, Nalco and Talcher — were seized.

The accused were identified as Krushna Chandra Sahu, Subrat Barik, Sugyani Dehury, Kalandi Charan Sahu, Prakash Seth and Sriram Sahu alias Sonu.

The properties of these drug peddlers and the benami properties in the name of their family members were frozen and freezing order was sent for confirmation from the competent authority. The freezing order has been approved.

Several two and four wheelers, electronic equipment, bank accounts, gold ornaments, cash, television sets, inverters and mobile phones were seized from the accused.

SP Meena said the illegally acquired properties have been seized under Chapter VA of the NDPS Act as an investigation revealed that the six accused have illegally acquired the properties from the proceeds of illegal trade of narcotics.

The drive against narcotics shall continue and any property acquired from illegal proceeds of the trade shall be frozen in accordance with the law, the SP said in the release.